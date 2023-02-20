Ethan Floyd is calling young Indigenous people to join the Y NSW Youth Parliament and be heard
“To be able to have a platform to talk about current issues in politics, in news and communities is incredibly empowering, and it is really important for First Nations young people.” – Ethan Floyd
For the very first time, two Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people will be able to apply for a scholarship to represent their electorate in the Y NSW’s 2023 Youth Parliament program. Past Participant in the program, Wiradjuri Wailwan man Ethan Floyd is encouraging young Indigenous people in NSW to join the program as it offers a unique opportunity to be heard and contribute to meaningful change.
