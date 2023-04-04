Youpla sold junk funeral insurance plans to Indigenous people across Australia for more than 30 years, despite concerns being raised by First Nations, financial, legal and consumer organisations.
First Nations victims of predatory insurance company seek lasting solution from Federal government
Bettina Cooper ( Financial Counsellor and Strategy Lead) - Save Sorry Business Coalition is calling on the Federal Government to include an Enduring Resolution in the May 2023 budget
On March 28, The Save Sorry Business coalition held a "day of action" in Canberra calling on the federal government to help thousands of Indigenous people targeted by a failed funeral insurer Youpla.
