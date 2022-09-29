Layers of Blak bring beauty to an ugly and brutal history

SBS NITV Radio

01092022_KHT Blak Design models day 2_101.jpg

KHT Blak Design models

Published 29 September 2022 at 11:46pm, updated 29 September 2022 at 11:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Conversation with Sammy Trist (Taungurung) and Dominic White (Palawa) two of the participating artists and designers whose jewellery creations are displayed in the Layers of Blak exhibition at the Koorie Heritage Trust (01/10/2022-19/02/2023)

Altogether, 11 Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and designers have entered their creations in the Layers of Blak exhibition.

The event stems from the Blak Design program, now in its second year, presented by the Koori Heritage Trust.
29082022_KHT Blak Design_03.jpg
KHT Blak Design

Blak Design's proclaimed goal is to foster First Nations cultural innovation within the Victorian design sector while at the same providing a platform for nurturing sustainable, First Nations design practices.

As Sammy Trist and Dominic White reiterated in a conversation with NITV Radio, participating artis have all wrestled with colonial history to present their stories, layered with meaning – of healing, resilience, collaboration, and empowerment.
