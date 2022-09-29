Layers of Blak bring beauty to an ugly and brutal history

Altogether, 11 Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and designers have entered their creations in the Layers of Blak exhibition.





The event stems from the Blak Design program, now in its second year, presented by the Koori Heritage Trust.



KHT Blak Design



Blak Design's proclaimed goal is to foster First Nations cultural innovation within the Victorian design sector while at the same providing a platform for nurturing sustainable, First Nations design practices.



