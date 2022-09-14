In the new book, Torres Strait Islander historian and curator Dr Leah Lui-Chivizhe explores the masks stories from the perspectives of both Islanders and the foreigners who had travelled to the region, resurrecting their Islander meaning and purpose.
New book brings to light the extraordinary story of turtle shell masks of the Torres Strait
Historian and curator Leah Lui-Chivizhe is a Torres Strait Islander with enduring family connections to the eastern and western Torres Strait
Published 14 September 2022 at 12:12pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Leah Lui-Chivizhe’s new book, 'Masked Histories – Turtle Shell Masks and Torres Strait Islander People', celebrates unique Torres Strait Islander turtle shell masks that were taken or traded by Europeans throughout the nineteenth century.
