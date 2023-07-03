NITV Radio - News 03/07/2023

A portrait of a woman looking at the camera with water in the background.

Ngambri (Kamberri) Wallabalooa (Ngunnawal) and Wiradyuri Elder Aunty Doctor Matilda House-Williams won the NAtional NAIDOC female Elder of the Year Award for her instrumental work in founding the Aboriginal Tent Embassy in 1972 and helped establish the Aboriginal Legal Service. Credit: Blacklock Media

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Two eminent Indigenous Elders acknowledged with prestigious National NAIDOC Awards - Thousands have turned out at rallies nationwide to back the Indigenous Voice to parliament - And, Australia's National Anti-Scams Centre begins operations with a taskforce focused on disrupting investment scams...

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Aunty Rhonda with book.jpg

New children’s book shares the healing wisdom of Aboriginal Elders and the importance of Caring for Country

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 03/07/2023

Cassie Sullivan.jpeg

Palawa woman Cassie Sullivan sheds light on 'wayi', weaving knowledge of place in delicate fibres

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 30/06/2023