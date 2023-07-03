NITV Radio - News 03/07/2023
Ngambri (Kamberri) Wallabalooa (Ngunnawal) and Wiradyuri Elder Aunty Doctor Matilda House-Williams won the NAtional NAIDOC female Elder of the Year Award for her instrumental work in founding the Aboriginal Tent Embassy in 1972 and helped establish the Aboriginal Legal Service. Credit: Blacklock Media
Two eminent Indigenous Elders acknowledged with prestigious National NAIDOC Awards - Thousands have turned out at rallies nationwide to back the Indigenous Voice to parliament - And, Australia's National Anti-Scams Centre begins operations with a taskforce focused on disrupting investment scams...
