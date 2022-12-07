SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio - News 07/12/2022

SBS NITV Radio

US Australia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, speaks during a news conference on the outcome of this year's ministerial meeting at the State Department, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Source: AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 1:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

First Nations people and Australians with mental health issues hit hardest by rising rent prices - More US troops to be present in Australia - And in football, the quarter-final lineup at the World Cup is complete, after victories by Portugal and Morocco...

Published 7 December 2022 at 1:49pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG20221207140511.jpg

NITV Radio - on air program 07/12/2022

Deborah Brown.png

Deborah Brown’s debut directorial work, a highlight of the 2023 Sydney Festival’s First Nations events

Stewart Stacey - CEO of Binary Security

Evolution of Indigenous cultures into the digital age

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 05/12/2022