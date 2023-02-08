NITV Radio - News 08/02/2023
Senator Lidia Thorpe would like to see more involvement of the black sovereign grassroots movement to bring voices together and create unity. Source: SBS / NITV
Former Greens Senator, Lidia Thorpe seeks inclusion in the government's Voice advisory group - The Albanese government criticised for continuing an offshore refugee policy - and, emergency declared in Turkiye as earthquake death toll passes 7,000 and Syria also seeks support from the international community in the wake of the tremor...
