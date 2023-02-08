NITV Radio - News 08/02/2023

لیدیا تورپ، سناتور بومی از ایالت ویکتوریا

Senator Lidia Thorpe would like to see more involvement of the black sovereign grassroots movement to bring voices together and create unity. Source: SBS / NITV

Former Greens Senator, Lidia Thorpe seeks inclusion in the government's Voice advisory group - The Albanese government criticised for continuing an offshore refugee policy - and, emergency declared in Turkiye as earthquake death toll passes 7,000 and Syria also seeks support from the international community in the wake of the tremor...

