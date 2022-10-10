NITV Radio - News 10/10/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Ukraine is still yet to claim responsibility for an explosion that caused the partial collapse of a key supply route from Russia to Crimea

Published 10 October 2022 at 3:06pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
First Nations advocates, and campaigners call for more suicide prevention programs in schools across Australia -Short-lived respite for New South Wales with another big wet due mid-week and evacuation orders still in place in the state's west and south - And, Ukraine yet to claim responsibility for an attack on the only bridge to Crimea, as Russian President Vladimir Putin calls it an "act of terrorism" ...

FCA filling the gap left by finance industry's failure to fund First Nations entrepreneurs

