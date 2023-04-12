NITV Radio - News 12/04/2023
The Liberal Party in turmoil as its spokesman for Indigenous Australians quits the opposition front bench saying he's at odds with the party's position to oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Credit: courtesy
The federal opposition forced to defend its approach to the Voice to Parliament referendum in the wake of Julian Leeser's resignation - The federal Treasurer says Australia will probably avoid a recession, despite bad news on the global front - And in sport, a huge victory for the Matildas ahead of the women's World Cup, beating England in London...
