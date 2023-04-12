NITV Radio - News 12/04/2023

The federal opposition forced to defend its approach to the Voice to Parliament referendum in the wake of Julian Leeser's resignation - The federal Treasurer says Australia will probably avoid a recession, despite bad news on the global front - And in sport, a huge victory for the Matildas ahead of the women's World Cup, beating England in London...

