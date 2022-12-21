NITV Radio - News 21/12/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Uluru

Uluru Credit: Photo credit: Olga Birdus

Published 21 December 2022 at 3:21pm, updated 21 December 2022 at 3:27pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Mayors across Australia express support for Uluru Statement the heart and the Voice referendum - Trade and detained Australians on the agenda for talks, as Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Beijing - And in sport, Australia's world champion women's cricketers complete a thrashing of India...

