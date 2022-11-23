NITV Radio - News 23/11/2022

Kulkalgal man from Masig Island Yessie Mosby says the deals reached at the COP27 climate summit will not help the Torres Strait Islands Credit: Source: Abbie O'Brien
Published 23 November 2022 at 4:59pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Torres Strait Islands leader says COP27 Climate deal is not good enough for his people and country - Australia's growth outlook revised down slightly as the tight labour market and global energy crisis continue to fan inflation - And Australia has fallen to four goals to one defeat to France in its opening game of the World Cup...
