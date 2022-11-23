NITV Radio - News 23/11/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Kulkalgal man is from Masig Island Yessie Mosby, says the future of his home and culture is at stae.

Kulkalgal man from Masig Island Yessie Mosby says the deals reached at the COP27 climate summit will not help the Torres Strait Islands Credit: Source: Abbie O'Brien

Published 23 November 2022 at 4:59pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Torres Strait Islands leader says COP27 Climate deal is not good enough for his people and country - Australia's growth outlook revised down slightly as the tight labour market and global energy crisis continue to fan inflation - And Australia has fallen to four goals to one defeat to France in its opening game of the World Cup...

