Saibai Elder, Aunty McRose Elu supports quest to take government to court over inaction on climate change
Aunty McRose Togiab Elu discussing climate impacts with Saibai Elders and Anote Tong
For Sabai Elder Aunty McRose Elu the fear of seeing inhabitants of some low-lying Islands in the Torres Straits in the future is an understatement as this has been a reality for many an islander for decades now. Aunty McRose’s family left Saibai Island in the 1940’s because their ancestral lands had become unsuitable for any economic activity (growing crops or construction…) … The situation has gone from bad to worse… with the rising sea waterline threatening livelihoods…. there are 17 inhabited islands in the TSI, 7 of them are inundated and one of them is mine…
