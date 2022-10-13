Student teachers from WA selected for an international symposium on Indigenous-led teaching training

SBS NITV Radio

Curtin Bachelor of Education student Nan Lee / Aunty Lee / Ms Leanne Eades

Published 13 October 2022 at 1:02pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Three Curtin on-country student teachers have been selected to attend an international symposium in Canada exploring Indigenous-led teaching training (October 13 -15).

NITV Radio caught up with Sarah Nowers and Shanice Flemming two of the three selected students shortly before their flight to Canada.

Participants in the gathering will have the opportunity to exchange their personal learning journeys and network with other Indigenous pre-service teachers and educators from Canada, Norway, USA, NZ and Australia.

The symposium will culminate in a final research report that will detail the research agenda for Indigenous teacher education based on the priorities set by students, scholars, teacher educators and participating community members.


