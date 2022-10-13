Student teachers from WA selected for an international symposium on Indigenous-led teaching training

NITV Radio caught up with Sarah Nowers and Shanice Flemming two of the three selected students shortly before their flight to Canada.
Participants in the gathering will have the opportunity to exchange their personal learning journeys and network with other Indigenous pre-service teachers and educators from Canada, Norway, USA, NZ and Australia.
The symposium will culminate in a final research report that will detail the research agenda for Indigenous teacher education based on the priorities set by students, scholars, teacher educators and participating community members.