سږ کال اسټراليا څخه د حج مراسمو نرخ ۴۰ زرو ډالرو پورې ورسيد

Description: Saudi security personnel stand among Muslim pilgrims gathering on Mount Arafat, near Mecca, to take part in one of the Hajj rituals on October 3, 2014. The pilgrims perform a series of rituals during the annual Hajj. They circumambulate the kaaba seven times, runs back and forth between the hills of Al-Safa and Al-Marwah, drink from the Zamzam Well, goes to the plains of Mount Arafat to stand in vigil, and throws stones in a ritual Stoning of Devil. The pilgrims then shave their heads, perform a ritual of animal sacrifice, and celebrate Eid al-Adha holiday. AFP PHOTO/MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH