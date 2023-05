نگرانی آنتونی آلبانیزی از وضعیت جولیان آسانژ؛ «دیگر بس‌ است»

epa07540075 Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, 01 May 2019. The Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 week in prison for breaching his bail conditions. Assange was found guilty of breaching the Bail Act in April after his arrest after spending seven year in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. EPA/NEIL HALL Source: AAP, EPA / Neil Hall