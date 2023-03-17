مهمترین اخبار امروز استرالیا

Rishi Sunak visit to US

(left to right) Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrive for a press conference at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. Picture date: Monday March 13, 2023.. See PA story POLITICS Aukus. Photo credit should read: Leon Neal/PA Wire Credit: Leon Neal/PA/Alamy

در این پادکست خلاصه ای از مهمترین اخبار استرالیا در روز جمعه ۱۷ مارچ ۲۰۲۳ ارائه شده است.

"صحیح نیست"؛ واکنش آلبانیزی به ادعای پل کیتینگ نخست وزیر سابق استرالیا درباره قرارداد فسخ شده با فرانسه

حضور آنتونی آلبانیزی در آمریکا برای اعلام دریافت زیردریایی‌های هسته‌ای/ گزارش‌ها خشم چین را برانگیخته است

میلیون‌ها استرالیایی با افزایش شدید بدهی دانشجویی روبرو هستند؛ فشار برای تغییر قانون

ادامه واکنش‌ها به مسمومیت دختران دانش‌آموز در ایران؛ پارلمان اروپا قطعنامه‌ صادر کرد، سازمان ملل بیانیه

قسمت سوم: «عشق بدون قیدوشرط»؛ خانواده‌ها در قبال فرزندانشان از جامعه +LGBTQIA، چه وظایفی دارند؟

تحلیل اطلاعات فاضلاب‌ها نشان می‌دهد که استرالیا‌یی‌ها کوکائین کمتر اما شیشه بیشتری مصرف می‌کنند