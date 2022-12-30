مهمترین اخبار امروز استرالیا و جهان

در این پادکست خلاصه ای از مهمترین اخبار استرالیا و جهان در روز جمعه ۳۰ دسامبر۲۰۲۲ ارائه شده است.
FILE - Brazil's soccer legend Pele greets the crowd ahead of a Spanish league soccer match, in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Jan. 16, 2005. Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was 82. (AP Photo/Jasper Juinen, File) Source: AP / Jasper Juinen/AP
تاریخ انتشار 30/12/2022 ساعت 3:10pm
توسط Moones Mansoubi
منبع: SBS
در این پادکست خلاصه ای از مهمترین اخبار استرالیا و جهان در روز جمعه ۳۰ دسامبر۲۰۲۲ ارائه شده است.
تاریخ انتشار 30/12/2022 ساعت 3:10pm
توسط Moones Mansoubi
منبع: SBS
همرسانی کنید