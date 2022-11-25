MiniPod: هجاهای استرس برای تمرین تلفظ اعداد

نکات مهم/خلاصه
- Learning Objectives: understanding stress patterns and practicing the difference between numbers ending in -teen or -ty
- L1 Influence: many language learners struggle with ‘teen’ and ‘ty’ because English is stress timed, not syllable timed.
- Text for Practise : I went to the store and bought thirteen tomatoes for thirty dollars, fourteen fish for forty dollars, fifteen forks for fifty dollars, etc.
- Minimal Pairs : ‘teen’ is the stressed syllable - it is long and clear and the /t/ is clearly pronounced: thirteen, fourteen... ‘ty’ is the unstressed syllable- it is short and quick and the ‘t’ is pronounced /d/: thirty, forty, fifty...
برای شنیدن تمام قسمت های SBS Learn English روی این قسمت کنید.