انگلیسی یادبگیرید

MiniPod: هجاهای استرس برای تمرین تلفظ اعداد

انگلیسی یادبگیرید

Pronuncation_03_stress.jpg

Stress syllables - Pronunciation with Janice Petersen Credit: SBS Credit: SBS

اپلیکیشین رادیو اس بی اس را دریافت کنید

راه های دیگر شنیدن

تاریخ انتشار 25/11/2022 ساعت 2:40pm
توسط Natalie Oostergo, Janine Googan, Josipa Kosanovic
مجری Janice Petersen
منبع: SBS
Available in other languages

برای درک الگوهای استرس و شنیدن تفاوت بین اعدادی که به -teen یا -ty ختم می‌شوند، با جنیس پترسن (Janice Petersen) همراه شوید. این مینی پادها یک راه سرگرم کننده و ساده برای بهبود تلفظ شما هستند.

تاریخ انتشار 25/11/2022 ساعت 2:40pm
توسط Natalie Oostergo, Janine Googan, Josipa Kosanovic
مجری Janice Petersen
منبع: SBS
Available in other languages
نکات مهم/خلاصه
  • Learning Objectives: understanding stress patterns and practicing the difference between numbers ending in -teen or -ty
  • L1 Influence: many language learners struggle with ‘teen’ and ‘ty’ because English is stress timed, not syllable timed.
  • Text for Practise : I went to the store and bought thirteen tomatoes for thirty dollars, fourteen fish for forty dollars, fifteen forks for fifty dollars, etc.
  • Minimal Pairs : ‘teen’ is the stressed syllable - it is long and clear and the /t/ is clearly pronounced: thirteen, fourteen... ‘ty’ is the unstressed syllable- it is short and quick and the ‘t’ is pronounced /d/: thirty, forty, fifty...
برای شنیدن تمام قسمت های SBS Learn English‌ روی این قسمت
کلیک
کنید.


همرسانی کنید

Latest podcast episodes

DOHA, QATAR - MAY, 24, 2022: All nations flag of FIFA Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Fans support concept photo. Black edit space

قسمت بیست و چهارم SBS Learn English ; صحبت در مورد فوتبال | جام جهانی فیفا

Pronuncation_02_p_b.jpg

Minipod: تمرین تلفظ B و P

Janice Petersen Pronunciation

Minipod: تمرین تلفظ S و Sh

Expectant couple

قسمت ۲۳ SBS Learn English: بارداری و زایمان |تفاوت بیمارستان های دولتی و خصوصی