Director Anna Jadowska talks about the film "Woman on the Roof"

The film is a co-production of Poland, Sweden and France. On June 16, at the Tribeca Festival in New York, Dorota Pomykała was awarded for the best acting performance - precisely for the role of Mirka in "Woman on the Roof". And then, during the Feature Film Festival in Gdynia, Dorota Pomykała received the Golden Lion for the best female role. The film will be shown on October 23 at Palace Nova Eastend Cinema 04 at 5.00 pm and on October 29 at Wallis Cinema Mitcham Cinema 04 at 4.30 pm as part of this year's Adelaide Film Festival.

