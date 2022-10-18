The film is a co-production of Poland, Sweden and France. On June 16, at the Tribeca Festival in New York, Dorota Pomykała was awarded for the best acting performance - precisely for the role of Mirka in "Woman on the Roof". And then, during the Feature Film Festival in Gdynia, Dorota Pomykała received the Golden Lion for the best female role. The film will be shown on October 23 at Palace Nova Eastend Cinema 04 at 5.00 pm and on October 29 at Wallis Cinema Mitcham Cinema 04 at 4.30 pm as part of this year's Adelaide Film Festival.
Director Anna Jadowska talks about the film "Woman on the Roof"
The heroine of the film "Woman on the Roof" directed by Anna Jadowska is a sixty-year-old midwife Mirka. She is great at her job, and even better at hiding her needs and feelings. At home, she also focuses on others - her husband, played by the Polish-Australian actor Bohdan Koca, and her adult son. Sometimes Mirka sneaks out on the roof of the block to light a cigarette. It's the only thing she does for herself, until the day she makes a bank robbery armed with a tiny kitchen knife. Will the sequence of events that started this event make Mirka look at her life from a different perspective?
Published 18 October 2022
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
SBS