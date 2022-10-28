SBS Polish

_DSC4505.JPG
Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership
Episode one: Polish Sport Club "Polonia" in action!

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Exhibition 'Borders'

Episode one: Polish Sport Club "Polonia" in action!

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Exhibition 'Borders'

News and Features

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022

Wiadomości SBS

SBS News in Polish, 23 October 2022

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki presents the Joint Declaration of Prime Ministers of the State of Israel and the Republic of Poland

Week in Poland

SBS News Flash Polish

Polish SBS Flash News - 22 October 2022

Preparations for PolArt – Syrenka

67 days to PolArt - VIDEO - Festival of Polish Culture in Australia and NZ is coming soon

Wiadomości SBS

SBS News in Polish, 21 October 2022

Radio

Polish

Radio

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022
The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022
'Vechi Acum' in Australia...
'Vechi Acum' in Australia...
Exhibition 'Borders'
Exhibition 'Borders'
The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022
The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022
SBS News in Polish, 23 October 2022
SBS News in Polish, 23 October 2022
Soccer: A medicine for mental health

Episode one: Polish Sport Club "Polonia" in action!
Episode one: Polish Sport Club "Polonia" in action!
Soccer: a medicine for mental health
Soccer: a medicine for mental health
Settlement and Immigration

Cassio vld.jpg

Idol and father of two football promises, Cassio leaves a legacy for the sport in Australia

Ahmed's kids with passports2.jpg

Father's seven-year 'heartache' as three children remain in war-torn Yemen seeking evacuation

Prakash Niraula from Adelaide talks about how Tihar celebration is different in Australia and Nepal.

"The zeal of celebrating Tihar has not faded, but circumstances don't give a chance"

50235825783_7ba093962c_c.jpg

The child in the photograph remembers Greek Day 1941

dev1.jpg

Meet Devika, 22, who has been named Brimbank City Council's Young Citizen this year

Entertainment and Arts

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

PS 01 Final.png

"Nudutu Cinemawa” – Analysis of “Ponniyin Selvan I" Tamil Movie

'My Song' musical program brings you the latest song sung by Navoda Silva, a young singer from Adelaide, with Visharad Edward Jayakodi.

My Song: A new song on a long-distance teacher-student relationship from Adelaide, Australia

Schachten 1.jpg

In search of justice in Austria's uncomfortable past

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists

