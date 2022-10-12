Soccer: A medicine for mental health

podcast podcast

The Football World Cup is coming soon! Time to start the countdown! Seventy percent of Poles believe that football is our national sport. The emotions associated with it have been binding Poles all over the world for generations. For us immigrants, football is a return to youthful passions. The Polonia Sports Club has been operating in the Plumpton district for seventy years. It is the most respected and oldest sports club, bringing together football teams of various age categories. In this podcast we will learn about the stories of Polish emigrants for whom football has been, and will be, a way to live a healthy life.