Episode second: When passion saves lives

Published 2 November 2022
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
It's time to start the soccer countdown! 70 percent of Poles believe that football is our national sport. Football emotions have been connecting Poles all over the world for generations. In today's podcast, we hear the story of Andrzej, for whom participation in football teams was a form of forgetting about bad moments that life spared. Football is definitely a stress reliever! But the greatest joy will be the matches in which our team wins. This will definitely cheer us up!

A great remedy for our daily stresses is physical activity, it may be our favourite sport!
In difficult situations, an honest conversation with your loved ones will certainly help. It is worth having and spending time on a hobby that relaxes us. But let's also give ourselves at least half an hour of "sweet laziness" every day. In a word, let's be kind to each other.
In a word, let's play soccer! For Andrzej, it was the only escape from the communist reality.
Andrzej is a graduate of physical exercise science at ACU -Australian Catholic University. Although he loves to play football or thinks that it is a sport good for health ... Let's listen!

