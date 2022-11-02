Episode second: When passion saves lives

A great remedy for our daily stresses is physical activity, it may be our favourite sport!



In difficult situations, an honest conversation with your loved ones will certainly help. It is worth having and spending time on a hobby that relaxes us. But let's also give ourselves at least half an hour of "sweet laziness" every day. In a word, let's be kind to each other.



In a word, let's play soccer! For Andrzej, it was the only escape from the communist reality.



Advertisement

Andrzej is a graduate of physical exercise science at ACU -Australian Catholic University. Although he loves to play football or thinks that it is a sport good for health ... Let's listen!



