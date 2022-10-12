Soccer: a medicine for mental health

The last century in Polish club football is a time marked by the great achievements of our clubs in the international arena - with appearances in the finals and semi-finals of the European cups, the birth of extraordinary figures in the world of football with the unforgettable coach Kazimierz Górski, fantastic players such as Lubański, Dejna, Boniek.





For us immigrants, football is a return to youthful passions. Undoubtedly, trainings contribute to establishing new acquaintances and shaping the temperament of players in the new reality.





The Polonia Sports Club has been operating in the Plumpton district for 70 years. It is the most respected and oldest sports club, bringing together football teams of various age categories. During the next podcasts, we will learn about the stories of Polish emigrants for whom football has been, and will be, a way to live a healthy life.





Advertisement