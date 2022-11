The Australian Gold Rush from the memoirs of Major Seweryn Korzeliński

The protagonist of this story is a courageous Pole, Major Seweryn Korzeliński, who sets out to travel to a far-away country in the mid 1800’s. Drawing on his memoirs "Description of a trip to Australia and time there from 1852 to 1856" Andrzej Siedlecki narrates a story of this extraordinary man, and his travels to Australia during the gold rush era.