10 Years of The Polish Political Prisoners Association in Australia

The Polish Political Prisoners Association in Australia Source: SBS
Published 3 February 2017 at 3:28pm, updated 3 February 2017 at 3:30pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Polish Association of Political Prisoners in Australia celebrated last Friday, its 10th anniversary.SBS Radio in Melborne recorded an interview with members of the association.
