SBS Polish

10 Years of The Polish Political Prisoners Association in Australia

SBS Polish

The Polish Political Prisoners Association in Australia

The Polish Political Prisoners Association in Australia Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 February 2017 at 3:28pm, updated 3 February 2017 at 3:30pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Polish Association of Political Prisoners in Australia celebrated last Friday, its 10th anniversary.SBS Radio in Melborne recorded an interview with members of the association.

Published 3 February 2017 at 3:28pm, updated 3 February 2017 at 3:30pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...