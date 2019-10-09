1000 More Australian Visas for Poles

Source: MorgueFile
On 1 October 2019 Australia has increased the number of Work-and-Holiday Visas by another 1000 reaching an annual total of 1500 visas. There are also additional visa provisions that can be used to extend your work and stay in Australia, says migration agent Anna Ponce.
