SBS Polish

1000 More Australian Visas for Poles

SBS Polish

Pear picking

Source: MorgueFile

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2019 at 5:31pm, updated 11 October 2019 at 10:29am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On 1 October 2019 Australia has increased the number of Work-and-Holiday Visas by another 1000 reaching an annual total of 1500 visas. There are also additional visa provisions that can be used to extend your work and stay in Australia, says migration agent Anna Ponce.

Published 9 October 2019 at 5:31pm, updated 11 October 2019 at 10:29am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...