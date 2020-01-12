SBS Polish

100th anniversary of the birth of prof. Jerzy Zubrzycki

SBS Polish

Jerzy Zubrzycki

Prof. Jerzy Zubrzycki Source: Przegląd Australijski

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2020 at 4:11pm, updated 12 January 2020 at 4:17pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prof. Jan Pakulski, talks about the legacy of an outstanding Pole and Australian, Jerzy Zubrzycki. Today, January 12, 2020, is the hundredth anniversary of the birth of the "father" of Australian multicultural policy.

Published 12 January 2020 at 4:11pm, updated 12 January 2020 at 4:17pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...