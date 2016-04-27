SBS Polish

1050th Anniversary of the Baptism of Poland

SBS Polish

Konsul Generalny RP pani Regina Jurkowska i ksiądz Kamil Źyłczyński.

Konsul Generalny RP pani Regina Jurkowska i ksiądz Kamil Źyłczyński. Source: SBS Polish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 April 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 10:59pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Anniversary of 1050th Anniversary of the Baptism of Poland Mass in the St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney 3rd May at 7 pm - Consul of the Republic of Poland Regina Jurkowska and Fr. Kamil Żyłczynski.

Published 27 April 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 10:59pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...