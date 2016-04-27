Konsul Generalny RP pani Regina Jurkowska i ksiądz Kamil Źyłczyński. Source: SBS Polish
Published 27 April 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 10:59pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anniversary of 1050th Anniversary of the Baptism of Poland Mass in the St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney 3rd May at 7 pm - Consul of the Republic of Poland Regina Jurkowska and Fr. Kamil Żyłczynski.
Published 27 April 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 10:59pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share