10th International Drawing Biennale in Melbourne

An artist's work from Polish Art Foundation Source: Polska Fundacja Artystyczna

Published 29 November 2019 at 5:00pm, updated 29 November 2019 at 5:03pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki

Jerzy Glac, curator of the exhibition at the 10th International Drawing Biennale, tells what works the Polish Art Foundation will present at the Victorian Artists Society Gallery in Melbourne.

Official opening on Saturday, December 8, 2019 at 19:00
The exhibition is open from December 4-10.