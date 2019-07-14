SBS Polish

Published 14 July 2019 at 4:29pm, updated 14 July 2019 at 4:36pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Melbourne, Australia is the proud host of the 10th WCA Speedcubing World Championship. There are Polish competitors participating in the championship : Jakub Kipa, Jan Zych, Lukasz Burliga, Tymon Kolasiński , Michał Rzewuski, Dominik Górny, Adam Chodyniecki.

By Dariusz Buchowiecki
