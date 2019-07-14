Jan Zych, Lukasz Burliga, Michał Rzewuski, Jakub Kipa, Dominik Górny, Adam Chodyniecki Source: SBS
Published 14 July 2019 at 4:29pm, updated 14 July 2019 at 4:36pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Melbourne, Australia is the proud host of the 10th WCA Speedcubing World Championship. There are Polish competitors participating in the championship : Jakub Kipa, Jan Zych, Lukasz Burliga, Tymon Kolasiński , Michał Rzewuski, Dominik Górny, Adam Chodyniecki.
