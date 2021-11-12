11 November - Remembrance Day and Polish Independance Day

Poppies are projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails during a Remembrance Day 2021 dawn service Source: AAP
Published 12 November 2021 at 5:15pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 3:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Both Poland and Australia celebrate on one day. Poland celebrates National Independence Day. In Australia on that day we celebrate Remembrance Day at 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, Australia stops for 2 minutes to commemorate servicemen and women who served in all conflicts.
