'Humor'

Australia Explained podcast - A beginner’s guide to Aussie humour

Australia Explained podcast - A beginner’s guide to Aussie humour Source: Getty Images/Mlenny

Published 23 August 2020 at 4:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:00pm
By Ludwik Stomma, Andrzej Siedlecki
'humor' is one of the stories from the book 'Lives of playful sentences' by anthropologist Professor Ludwik Stomma. We present archival recordings of fragments of the book in the interpretation of Andrzej Siedlecki.

