15 years of The Polish School of Sydney

Source: The Polish School of Sydney
Published 26 October 2018 at 3:47pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 3:52pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Polish School of Sydney in Randwick celebrates 15 anniversary. Its president Alicja Magda Batorowicz talks about the visionaries who funded the school in 2004 and the participation in SBS National School Competition.
Published 26 October 2018 at 3:47pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 3:52pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share