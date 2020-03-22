SBS Polish

150 years ago the first Polish priest arrived in Australia

O. Leon Rogalski SJ

Jezuita O. Leon Rogalski, pierwszy polski duszpasterz w Australii. Source: SJ

Published 22 March 2020 at 5:31pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr. Andrzej Paweł Bieś, author of the book "Leon Rogalski SJ - priest of Polish emigrants in letters from Australia" tells about the life and challenges of the first Polish priest, Jesuit Father Leon Rogalski, who arrived in Australia in March 1870.

Andrzej Paweł Bieś
Dr Andrzej Paweł Bieś SJ, autor ksiazki "Leon Rogalski SJ – duszpasterz polskich emigrantów w listach z Australii " Source: SBS


