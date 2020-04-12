Katoghike Chapel at the Geghard monastery complex founded in the 4th century Source: TASS
Published 12 April 2020 at 4:24pm
By Ludwik Stomma
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
'Kapa' is one of the storiesfrom the book 'Lives of playful sentences' of the recently deceased anthropologist Professor Ludwik Stomma. We present archival recordings of fragments of the book in the interpretation of Andrzej Siedlecki.
Published 12 April 2020 at 4:24pm
By Ludwik Stomma
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share