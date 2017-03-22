2017 Kosciuszko Bicentenary. Schedule of events.

' Kosciuszko Heritage' Source: ' Kosciuszko Heritage'
Published 22 March 2017 at 3:28pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
The year 2017, the 200th anniversary of Thaddeus Kosciuszkos passing, has been proclaimed as the Kosciuszko Year; the bicentennial is celebrated in association with UNESCO. Dr Ernestyna Skurjat -Kozek, chairman of ' Kosciuszko Heritage' is Sydney talks about Kosciuszko Bicentenary International Competitions
