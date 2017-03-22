SBS Polish

2017 Kosciuszko Bicentenary. Schedule of events.

SBS Polish

' Kosciuszko Heritage'

' Kosciuszko Heritage' Source: ' Kosciuszko Heritage'

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 March 2017 at 3:28pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The year 2017, the 200th anniversary of Thaddeus Kosciuszkos passing, has been proclaimed as the Kosciuszko Year; the bicentennial is celebrated in association with UNESCO. Dr Ernestyna Skurjat -Kozek, chairman of ' Kosciuszko Heritage' is Sydney talks about Kosciuszko Bicentenary International Competitions

Published 22 March 2017 at 3:28pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...