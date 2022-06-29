SBS Polish

2021's Census results have been released, and it's showing some big changes in Australia's population.

La comunidad de inmigrantes de más rápido crecimiento en Australia era una de las más desconocidas hace quince años

Према попису из 2021. године, од 25.422.788 становника, 94.997 има српско порекло Source: Getty Images/MicroStockHub

Published 29 June 2022
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Australia is becoming more diverse and less religious. Those are the key finding from the latest Census, taken in 2021. And the population has continued to grow rapidly, with more than 1 million new residents arriving in Australia over the last five years, the vast majority coming before the borders closed in 2020 due to the global COVID pandemic. The 2021 Census paints an interesting picutre of the modern Australia

