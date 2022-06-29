2021's Census results have been released, and it's showing some big changes in Australia's population.
Према попису из 2021. године, од 25.422.788 становника, 94.997 има српско порекло Source: Getty Images/MicroStockHub
Published 29 June 2022 at 4:17pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Australia is becoming more diverse and less religious. Those are the key finding from the latest Census, taken in 2021. And the population has continued to grow rapidly, with more than 1 million new residents arriving in Australia over the last five years, the vast majority coming before the borders closed in 2020 due to the global COVID pandemic. The 2021 Census paints an interesting picutre of the modern Australia
