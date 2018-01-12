SBS Polish

26 Final of "Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy " in Australia

Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy

Lucyna Bąk & Sabina Kozińska Source: SBS

Published 12 January 2018 at 3:05pm, updated 12 January 2018 at 3:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Interview with Lucyna Bak and Sabina Kozinska from "The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" in Melbourne. 26 Grand Finale "WOŚP" on Sunday 14 January 2018 Kindred Studio 3 Harris St, Yarraville

