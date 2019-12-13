SBS Polish

38th anniversary of the Martial Law in Poland

A. Gajkowski

Zniszczona brama nr 2. Fotografia wykonana po pacyfikacji Stoczni Gdanskiej im.Lenina. Source: A. Gajkowski

Published 13 December 2019 at 4:47pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Adam Gajkowski, President of the Federation of Polish Organizations in the NSW, talks about difficult period of martial law in Poland and its consequences.

A. Gajkowski
Ślub Grażyny i Adama Gajkowskich - Pomnik zamordowanych Stoczniowców sierpień 1983r. Source: A. Gajkowski


