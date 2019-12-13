38th anniversary of the Martial Law in Poland

Ślub Grażyny i Adama Gajkowskich - Pomnik zamordowanych Stoczniowców sierpień 1983r. Source: A. Gajkowski
Zniszczona brama nr 2. Fotografia wykonana po pacyfikacji Stoczni Gdanskiej im.Lenina. Source: A. Gajkowski
Published 13 December 2019 at 4:47pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Adam Gajkowski, President of the Federation of Polish Organizations in the NSW, talks about difficult period of martial law in Poland and its consequences.
Published 13 December 2019 at 4:47pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share