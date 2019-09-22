SBS PolishOther ways to listen 44th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia.Play07:09SBS PolishOther ways to listen Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: B.ŻongołłowiczGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.09MB)Published 22 September 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 22 September 2019 at 5:22pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Bogumila Zongollowicz is reporting from the 44th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia.Published 22 September 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 22 September 2019 at 5:22pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBogumiła Żongołłowicz and Andrzej Seweryn Source: B.ŻongołłowiczDawid Ogrodnik and Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: B.ŻongołłowiczShareLatest podcast episodesPolski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...