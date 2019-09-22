SBS Polish

44th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia.

SBS Polish

Bogumiła Żongołłowicz

Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: B.Żongołłowicz

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 September 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 22 September 2019 at 5:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Bogumila Zongollowicz is reporting from the 44th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia.

Published 22 September 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 22 September 2019 at 5:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bogumiła Żongołłowicz and Andrzej Seweryn
Bogumiła Żongołłowicz and Andrzej Seweryn Source: B.Żongołłowicz


Dawid Ogrodnik i Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Dawid Ogrodnik and Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: B.Żongołłowicz


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...