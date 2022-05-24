SBS Polish

50 years of Polish-Australian Diplomatic Relations Concert

Published 24 May 2022 at 11:53am, updated 24 May 2022 at 4:00pm
By Dorota Banasiak
On Saturday, May 21, a gala concert was held at the Sydney Opera House on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Polish-Australian diplomatic relations. At the concert organized by the Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Sydney, works by great Polish composers were presented by the L'Estro Armonico String Orchestra under the direction of Zdzisław Kowalik, soprano Daniela Leska and pianist Konrad Olszewski performing with Konrad Olszewski's Piano Sextet.

