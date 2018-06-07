50th Annual Meeting of the Polish Community Council in Australia

From left: vice-president Prof. Marian Radny; president Malgorzata Kwiatkowska holding a Polish Flag funded by Poland's Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Source: Image: Puls Polonii
Published 7 June 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 7 June 2018 at 2:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Professor Marian Radny, the vice-president of the council, says that the major problem the council is facing today is the inequitable distribution of votes between the member organisations representing different states. As he explains, next year Victoria will hold 5 votes where as similarly inhabited by the Polish community state of NSW will hold 38 votes with Sydney alone now holding 34 votes. From the pool of Sydney votes, Sydney's Ashfield Polish Club, the council's new member, holds 14 votes.
Published 7 June 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 7 June 2018 at 2:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share