50th Annual Meeting of the Polish Community Council in Australia

Polish Community Council in Australia 2018

From left: vice-president Prof. Marian Radny; president Malgorzata Kwiatkowska holding a Polish Flag funded by Poland's Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Source: Image: Puls Polonii

Published 7 June 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 7 June 2018 at 2:43pm
Professor Marian Radny, the vice-president of the council, says that the major problem the council is facing today is the inequitable distribution of votes between the member organisations representing different states. As he explains, next year Victoria will hold 5 votes where as similarly inhabited by the Polish community state of NSW will hold 38 votes with Sydney alone now holding 34 votes. From the pool of Sydney votes, Sydney's Ashfield Polish Club, the council's new member, holds 14 votes.

