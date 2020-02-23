SBS Polish

51st Sport Festival in Albion

51-sze Święto Sportowe

Młoda kadra piłkarska na Święcie Sportowym w Albion (Melbourne) Source: Marek Smalec

Published 23 February 2020 at 5:46pm
By Marek Smalec
The Federation of Polish Organizations in Victoria with the Polish Club in Albion organized the 51st Sport Festival on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The program included many attractions for adults and children, sports competitions: running, jumping, football, volleyball, etc., There was also Polish food and Polish drinks.

