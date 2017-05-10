62 years of Eurovision

SBS

SBS Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:10pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A win at the competition guaranteed success for many international singers and performers in the past years.

Published 10 May 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:10pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian viewers are eligible

to vote in Semi Final 1 (in which Australias Isaiah will perform) as well as The Grand

Final. The voting window for Semi Final 1 and the Grand Final opens after the last song

has been performed, and ends 15 minutes later.

 

For Australian viewers, this means they will need to tune into the LIVE broadcasts of

Semi Final 1 Wednesday 10 May, 5am (AEST) and the Grand Final Sunday 14 May,

5am (AEST) and text or call the numbers that appear on screen during these live

broadcasts.

Jury members and public voters cant vote for their own country, but there are plenty





Share