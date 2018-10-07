6th Polish Film Festival in Australia.

6th Polish Film Festival`s poster Source: Polish Cinema in Australia Inc
By Joanna Todisco
Festival will take place in Melbourne on 18 - 28 October 2018. Organizers of the festival, the group 'Polish Cinema in Australia' talks about this year's most anticipated films.
