70 years ago...

Tadeusz Dobrostański i Bogumiła Żongołłowicz

Tadeusz Dobrostański i Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: B.Dobrostańska

Published 1 March 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 2:32pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
First part of Bogumiła Żongołłowicz conversation with Tadeusz Dobrostański from Melbourne. In February 2020, passed the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the ship 'General W. C. Langfitt' with Poles on board to the port of Fremantle (Western Australia). One of the passengers was Tadeusz Dobrostański, who is now 87 years old.

