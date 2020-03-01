70 years ago...

Tadeusz Dobrostański i Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: B.Dobrostańska
Published 1 March 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 2:32pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
First part of Bogumiła Żongołłowicz conversation with Tadeusz Dobrostański from Melbourne. In February 2020, passed the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the ship 'General W. C. Langfitt' with Poles on board to the port of Fremantle (Western Australia). One of the passengers was Tadeusz Dobrostański, who is now 87 years old.
Published 1 March 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 2:32pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share