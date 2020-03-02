Source: photo:B.Dobrostańska
Published 2 March 2020 at 3:45pm, updated 2 March 2020 at 8:28pm
By Dr Bogumiła Zongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
70 years ago, in the middle of February 1950, the ship "General W. C. Langfitt" arrived at the port of Fremantle. There were 1180 passengers on board, mainly Poles. One of them was Mr. Tadeusz Dobrostański. In the second part of the conversation with Dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz talks about the first meetings with Australia.
