Published 27 October 2019 at 4:33pm, updated 27 October 2019 at 4:46pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Polish Association in Melbourne celebrated its 70th anniversary. The ceremony took place on Saturday October 19th. in Healesville near Melbourne (Victoria). There were speeches, artistic performances, dinner by the fire, a lot of talks and memories...SBS Radio also participated in the event and recorded some moments of the meeting.
Published 27 October 2019 at 4:33pm, updated 27 October 2019 at 4:46pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
70th Anniversary of Polish Association in Melbourne Source: SBS
70th Anniversary of Polish Association in Melbourne Source: SBS