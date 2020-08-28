SBS Polish

70th anniversary of the "Polonia" Sports Club in Melbourne

Polonia Sports Club Melbourne

Drużyna piłki nożnej KS „Polonia”, Melbourne 1961 Dockerty Cup for „Polonia" 1961 Source: Archiwum Mieczysław Jurecki

Published 28 August 2020 at 2:47pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Available in other languages

In Melbourne, due to COVID19 died Ryszard Szczepański, a former footballer of the Melborne Sports Club "Polonia". This sad news coincided with the 70th anniversary of the club. The history of the “Polonia” recalls Dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz.

