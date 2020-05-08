SBS Polish

75th anniversary of VE-Day

VE Day Celebrations

VE day, held to commemorate the official end of World War II in Europe, is celebrated by crowds at Trafalgar Square in London, 8th May 1945. Source: Hulton Archive

Published 8 May 2020
By Anna Sadurska
Available in other languages

75 years ago on May 8th 1945, the war ended. The bomber pilot, the late Andrzej Kleberg celebrated the VE Day in London.

